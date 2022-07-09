Earthquake recorded near Antigua

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake LocationDATE AND TIME:2022-07-09 00:58 am (Local Time)2022-07-09 04:58 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

4.4

LOCATION:

Latitude: 16.62N

Longitude: 60.93W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

79 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

115 km SE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda

155 km NNE of Roseau, Dominica

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: this event has NOT been reviewed by an analyst. It was automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.