Earthquake recorded near Antigua
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2022-07-09 00:58 am (Local Time)
2022-07-09 04:58 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:
4.4

LOCATION:
Latitude: 16.62N
Longitude: 60.93W
Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:
79 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe
115 km SE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
155 km NNE of Roseau, Dominica

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: this event has NOT been reviewed by an analyst. It was automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

