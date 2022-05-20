Ziggy Beazer to stand trial in the High Court during the September Criminal Assizes

Court Building

REAL NEWS: Ziggy Beazer, the man accused of beating a fellow detainee to death at the St. John’s Police Station, is expected to stand trial during the September Criminal Assizes.

Beazer’s committal proceedings took place on Thursday, May 19, in the St. John’s Magistrates Court before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

He made his first court appearance on Monday, January 3, after being charged for the unlawful killing of Leroy Caesar, aged 64, of Jennings.

He and Caesar were detained in the same cell on December 30, 2021, when they reportedly got into an altercation.

It is alleged that Beazer repeatedly beat Caesar about the body, which subsequently resulted in his death. The incident occurred sometime about 9:20 p.m.

The older man was found lying unresponsive on the floor of the cell, and was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre. He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at about 10:38 p.m. that night.

This is the second murder charge Beazer is facing in the last seven years.

He was on remand for several years for the first offence, but was released in July 2020, after being declared unfit to stand trial due to his mental condition.

Beazer was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago; but, to date, the Court has not ordered a second evaluation. This, however, might have to be done before a trial is embarked upon in the High Court.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.