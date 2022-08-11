Young man who fell off truck remains in a coma; mother appeals for help since there is no neurosurgeon on island

SLB-MSJMC

A 28-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition and in need of an operation, and his mother is appealing to the public for assistance.

She explains that her son, Jamoya Browne, lost his balance and fell off a truck that was travelling through the Fig Tree Drive area on Friday afternoon, August 5, and suffered head trauma.

He was on his way home from work at the time.

Reports say the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was summoned to the scene. But when, after some time, it had not arrived, the truck driver and other persons placed Browne in the vehicle and decided to transport him themselves.

They were met by the ambulance in the vicinity of the Town House Mega Store, and Browne was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in a coma and on life support in the Intensive Care Unit.

Browne’s mother says she was advised that there is no neurosurgeon on island, and, therefore, the hospital can do nothing for the young man.

She says the only medication her son is receiving at this time is to keep his blood pressure in check, since it is fluctuating, and some antibiotics, which are being administered by IV.

In spite of not receiving any positive news from the medical professionals, Browne’s mother says she is just waiting and going to the hospital to visit her son.

Dealing with this situation is not easy, she admits, but with God’s strength and mercy she says she is pulling through. – REAL NEWS

