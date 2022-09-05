Young Entrepreneur Gives Back

Young Antiguan & Barbudan Entrepreneur, Youth and Person Living with Disability Advocate and Founder & President of Little People of the Caribbean Juante Kirby gave one lucky Preschool Student a Scholarship for the upcoming academic semester September to December, 2022.

Last week Kirby and Principal Miss Lornette Maxime of Tender Heart Preschool & Daycare located in lower All Saints, signed a Agreement allowing one student to attend the September 2022 Semesters at Kirby’s newly started business “Little Tornadoes Party Rentals” expense.

Kirby said in an interview ” Numerous studies from the past few decades verify that children the ages of three and four benefit significantly from receiving prekindergarten education. Such advantages result in a variety of aspects, such as improved mathematical abilities, strong language skills, and higher literacy rates. ” He also expressed “for some parents due to the economical hard times we are facing, to capitalized on these advantages are only mere dreams as they can’t afford to fund their child/children early childhood education.”

He also stated “In our democracy every child should have an equal opportunity to obtain a early childhood education, regardless of his/her parents station in life or financial means”. In closing He said: It is with humility I wish to offer Congratulations to the student and her Parents I was pleased to provide this scholarship for. I look forward to great things from you in the near future. A big thank you goes out to the Principal of Tender Heart Preschool and Daycare for coming on board in making this a possible. Best wishes and Gods blessings to all Students, Parents, and Teachers for the September 2022 semester.

