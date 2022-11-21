Young Antiguan Engineering Professional Wins Recognition In The US

Jelani Jarvis

Biography

Jelani Jarvis is being recognized by his peers in the Engineering field.

Within two years of working in the industry, Jelani was nominated for and awarded the BEYA (Black Engineer of the Year Award) Modern-Day Technology Leader Award which will be presented to him at the 2023 BEYA STEM Conference held in Washington DC.

These prestigious awards are given to engineers who demonstrate achievement, leadership and impact on their companies and industries.

The annual conference highlights professional achievement among people of color in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers, providing networking and recruitment opportunities in fields where people of color are underrepresented.

Jelani started his career as a Radio Frequency (RF) Engineer working for an engineeringconsulting firm in Lake Mary, FL roughly a month after graduating with a Bachelor’sDegree in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Florida amidst the Covid19 pandemic in the summer 2020.

After about 8 months, he was able to secure a Position with Jacobs Engineering as a Junior Electrical Engineer in Gainesville, FL.

Passionate about the renewable energy industry, specifically solar, Jelani took the initiative of investing in, and constructing a small homemade solar powered generator project of which he made a YouTube video and sent to various individuals within the Jacobs organization that he met at NSBE’s 2019 fall regional conference hosted in Tampa, in an attempt to “get his foot in the door.”

Joining Jacobs as an Electrical Engineer assigned to the water group, he was determinedin delivering quality work on the tasks he’s assigned whilst seeking out opportunities inthe renewable energy space.

Through networking and vocalizing his career goals, he was able to obtain a project managerial role on a project which involved conducting a feasibility study on the installation of micro hydro-turbines at a waste-water treatment facility in Chicago.

Through further networking, he was also added to the electrical engineering team working on a Rivian Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Atlanta whilst still being assigned to the water group.

Jelani is a member of the Black Employee Network Group, Harambee and takes pride inreaching back to give a helping hand to individuals in similar positions he was once in,encouraging young men and women to prioritize their education whilst pursuing theirdreams and passions.

Jelani credits his achievements to his faith in God and the strong unwavering support ofhis family home circle inclusive of grandmother-Sheila Francis, aunts, uncles, cousins,brother, and especially his mother, Priscilla Simon, who seeing his potential throughouthigh school was determined in providing him the opportunity of pursuing his studies,setting him on the path towards his career goals.

Jelani expresses a special appreciation for his aunt Caroline Edwards for her endless prayers and constant reminders to keep God first in all his pursuits throughout life.

He also expresses a sincere gratitude towards Claxton and Shenique Duberry for their unwavering support.

The former Sunnyside Tutorial, Antigua Grammar School and Antigua College Student isa true example that in spite of your humble beginnings, in spite of the many financial obstacles and closed doors, remaining steadfast towards to your dreams through self-drive, determination and hard work will ultimately lead you to the path of success.

A quote that Jelani lives by is from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia,“If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough.”

