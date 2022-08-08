Wounding incidents send two men to the hospital for treatment, as cops investigate circumstances of each offense

The Police are probing two incidents of wounding, one of which involved the use of a cutlass.

A Parham Town man reported to the Police that he was wounded in the back of his head by an unknown man.

Reports are that the victim was sitting on the eastern side of the Public Market, speaking on his cell phone, when he suddenly felt a hard blow to the back of his head.

He immediately looked around and saw a man running in a westerly direction.

The Police reportedly issued the victim a Police Medical Form and later transported him to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

The wounding reportedly occurred at about 1 a.m. on August 5.

In an unrelated incident, a 45-year-old Buckleys man was reportedly wounded by a fellow villager.

Reports say the victim was cleaning his jeep on the Buckleys Main Road, where the alleged offender and his girlfriend met him.

Further reports are that an argument subsequently ensued between the three of them.

The victim then reportedly armed himself with a cutlass, which he had retrieved from the back of his vehicle, and a scuffle ensued between the man and the alleged offender.

During the fracas, the victim sustained a wound to his left upper forearm and had to be treated at the hospital for his injury.

This offence reportedly occurred at 6:35 p.m. on August 5.

