World Pediatric Project Returns to Antigua and Barbuda

The Ministry of Health along with the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre announced the return of the World Pediatric Project to Antigua and Barbuda.

The hospital hosted its first Pediatric Cardiology Clinic since the start of the pandemic which saw over 50 children assessed.

The clinic was led by Pediatric Cardiology Specialist, Dr. Scott Gullquist accompanied by Sonographer Holly Carlson.

The World Pediatric Project describes itself as a network consisting of medical & non-medical volunteers, hospital systems, partners, donors who are committed to delivering pediatric surgical and specialty care to children in need.

They serve a wide range of countries including Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St.Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines just to name a few.

Vision of the WPP: Every community, in every country, will have the capacity to connect children to advanced pediatric healthcare. World Pediatric Project partners with governments, health workers, and organizations to ensure that children in lower-resource settings have access to safe, timely surgical care.

When children are healed, the social and emotional health of families is restored, and the economic productivity of communities is strengthened.

