Work Commences on the New “Royalton Chic” Formerly the Halcyon Hotel

Demolition work is currently underway at the property formerly known as the Halcyon Hotel located at Dickenson Bay Antigua.

With a phase 1 completion and re-opening target of November 2023, construction crews are already on the ground engaged in the demolition of the structures to the far North of the property.

The project will see the addition of 227 rooms to the country’s room stock in the new Building F, the second phase of which will add 8 new water bungalows to the property’s Northwestern landscape.

Portions of the old property will be refurbished (Blocks A to E), with a host of new restaurants in addition to spas and a state-of-the-art gym facility will be added as well. A completely new back of the house or employee quarters will be constructed.

Tourism Minister the Hon. H. Charles Fernandez was granted access to the work site on Tuesday to get a firsthand view of developments.

“I am absolutely delighted that work has commenced on this project that will not only add to our hotel room stock, but which will create employment opportunities for Antiguans and Barbudans in various areas”, Minister Fernandez stated.

Well over 500 persons will be employed at the property upon completion.

He continued that, “The Royalton Chic brand is high-end and will attract the type of clientele that will enhance the country’s tourism image internationally”.

Royalton Antigua General Manager Rudy Richardson says the company is very pleased with the support received from the Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda that has contributed to the success of the brand thus far, and hopes for even more success in the future with the commissioning of the Royalton Chic luxury brand in November 2023.

The Blue Diamond Group is overseeing the management of the project with elements of construction sub-contracted to local companies.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP