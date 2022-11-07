Woman who donated her kidney to complete stranger recognised by Lady Williams

Michele-Anne Longford at Government House

Random Act of Kindness recognized by Halo

Michele-Anne Langford, who donated a kidney to a total stranger last year , was presented with a token of appreciation by H.E. Lady Sandra Williams at Government House today .

“There is nothing that we can give to you , that can reward you for your bravery and self sacrifice . The world needs to be laced and graced with your special brand of kindness “, Lady Williams commented .

The gift package included dinner for two at Le Bistro. Ms. Langford said that she would be inviting the recipient of her kidney to the dinner celebration.

Every month, one awardee will receive a gift from the Halo Foundation for his or her “Random Act of Kindness”.

