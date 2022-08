A 33 year old woman was robbed and sexually assaulted during a home invasion in the Bendals Road area Sunday morning.

The woman reported to police that a man entered her house and robbed her of an undisclosed sum of money and sexually assaulted her before escaping.

The incident happened about 3am.

She said the masked man was dark in complexion, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, dressed in dark clothing and was wearing gloves. (State Media)

