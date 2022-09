A woman was found dead in Parham just after 1 p.m today.

The woman in her 50’s was last observed hanging clothes in her yard.

Persons who went to check on her because they hadn’t seen her since that time discovered her body in her yard.

Police are investigating.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP FOR MORE UPDATES

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP