Woman appeals for help to find boys who allegedly attacked her nephew (+VIDEO)

These boys are wanted by police who brutally attacked my nephew yesterday and ran off and left him there in the street, my nephew is in the bright green shirt. In last vid he was laying on the ground further up the street, and also got kicked in the head and face while unconscious….. Please help us find them.

If you can help please contact the CID.

