Will our Local Judicial and Legal Services Commission do the RIGHT Thing?

DEAR EDITOR:

I seem to recall that when This Situation concerning Our DPP 1st came to the Public’s Notice, that the DPP wanted to tender his Resignation. However, the Attorney General made the Decision to have him go on Duty Leave for three Months to take care of the case brought against him in Jamaica.

I recall that Duty Leave allows one to be paid their Full Monthly Salary!

When the DPP returned to his position and questions were asked in the Public Sphere, no answers were provided by the Attorney General.

I remember a question put on a Radio program which spoke to comments made in Parliament that compromised THIS Particular DPP who apparently did VERY LITTLE to clear his Name!

No wonder ANU/BAR’s Legal System has the Reputation it now suffers!

I wonder if our Local Judicial And Legal Services Commission will do the RIGHT Thing; or Barring this, that the DPP himself will do what he apparently wanted to do at the very outset of This Very Disturbing Situation (but for the Attorney General’s Intervention) and tender his Resignation.

My hope is that the Latter happens if the Former does not take place. Time Enough for Steps to be taken to Right so Many Wrongs that Exist in So Many Areas of Governance in Our Nation of ANU/BAR!!!!

If Neither of the Above materializes then May God Have MERCY On Our Nation as well as Our OECS And CARICOM Territories!

Furthermore, I think that what is Presently Taking Place in Our Sister Nation of Dominica [The Decision by the Prime Minister to Call A SNAP GENERAL ELECTION in the next Few Weeks, when EVERYBODY Knows that the Voter’s List is Compromised and Steps were taken by This VERY SAME ADMINISTRATION to CORRECT the FLAWS in that existing Voters List that JUSTICE DEMANDS] Spells DISASTER for Our Justice Systems and Societies, Generally, Throughout the Caribbean!!!

Too Many of Our Usual Gate Keeping Bodies & Individuals Throughout the Caribbean (Churches, Civic Organizations, Persons whose Opinions are VALUED in Our Societies, Etc.) remain QUIET when Integrity / Justice / Morality / And Simple Decency are Compromised in High Places!!!

What it All THIS saying to the Little Man/Woman (or ‘Common Man’ as the Term used to apply to Society in general)?

Is THIS saying that ALL are Involved in This Racket? That ALL are Compromised?

If THIS is the Case, then WE The “Little People” had Better BAND Together to SAVE Our SOULS, Our FAMILIES, Our NATIONS!!

Let Us Begin to View These Happenings with the SERIOUSNESS They require! All it takes is 1 Person to start the Ball rolling.

Social Media CAN be Used For Our GOOD in Situations Such as These! Let’s Go Forward to SAVE Ourselves!!! Peace!

AAB

