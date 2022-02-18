Where are the Arabs Asot?

Makeda-Mikael

By Makeda Mikael

The Lebanese have been in Antigua for over 100 years!

My understanding from a millennial Lebanese Antiguan is that his great great grandfather got deported from the U.S. and the way the U.S. dealt with deportations in those times, was to just put the person on the first departing ship to be dropped in the first port. His first port was Antigua.

Everybody in Antigua knew the Michael family for all the reasons that Honourable Asot Michael is known, he embodies the very character of his family as it grew within the black community. He behaves very Antiguan!

As the only representative of the Middle-Eastern community in Parliament, this silent community can no longer be silent as they owe this man visible support. The Michael family has always been close to the black people on the island, and the revelry spirit of Asot Michael is only a repeat of his father Patrick Michael who almost carried Carnival all by himself.

What is interesting is that this move into politics does not appear to have a shadow in the Arab community, as Asot Michael fights for his life in a party which his family has supported in good times and in bad, one which has leaned heavily on the finances of the Michael family.

At no time is any animosity seen openly in their community, but the time has come for support of the Arab community for one of their own who is one of all of us.

It is time for the financial support to the Parties be tied to performance, or else those givers and supporters of Parties openly charged with unfair practices should be charged too. A boycott of election funding is in order in support of the only Arab Antiguan in the house, and a roots builder of the Antigua Labour Party.

