We must not take away their free will

Nobody should ban freewill. I strongly believe in God’s rule for us and that it includes same sex sexual relationship and marriages to be wrong. I agree it is wrong and will not be something I ever do. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

However, I strongly believe in freewill. They have the right to choose and we can not force that upon them. Doing so is also tremendously immoral. Outlawing their rights to exercise freewill and supersed God’s choice to allow us to freely choose is wrong.

I will agree to then banning their freewill, if our freewill is taken also. We no longer can have sex prior to marriage. We no longer can have multiple women, we no longer can lie, we no longer can covet, we no longer can commit all the sins and wrongs we commit just like them no longer can commit their wrongs.

Again, I love vagina for a man, a man like myself deserves vagina but you know what I love more than that, the right to freewill that God gave us.

Base on my understanding of the Bible, in cases where the violations are not directly harming or causing imminent and substantial danger to individuals, we should bar them from choosing but are only task with educating them of the moral and natural options.

We must not take away their freewill. They may use it in a manner we do not like but we must allow them to choose. Freewill supersedes so many aspects of society’s claimed rights.

Encouraging freewill does not mean I am in support of man with man or women with women (oh sorry, exclude the women with women, that might be a different story ha ha ha ha, that was a joke).

We just can not take away freewill. We do not have the right to and power to. God has that right and power to but he said the ultimate gift I will give you is freewill. Why take that gift awa? If you take it away from one, all must lose theirs.

I do not want to lose mine.

My way of Helping

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP