Watts suspects incidence of larceny is being downplayed so Administration can paint a rosy picture of economic situation

The incidence of acquisition crimes appears to have increased, but apparently is being under-reported by the Police, says Algernon “Serpent” Watts, the United Progressive Party (UPP) Candidate for St. George.

There are daily incidents of larceny, house and building break-ins and offences of robbery – in some cases totaling over 10 reports in one day – sources tell REAL News.

The number of larcenies of which he has heard is cause for alarm, Watts says – especially in a country as small as Antigua and Barbuda.

Watts says the Police are not alerting residents to the gravity of the crime situation and the need for securing themselves and their property.

Instead, he believes the Administration is trying to paint a rosy picture, since the Labour Party, when in opposition, blamed the crime rate on unemployment and poverty.

Meanwhile, the Police refuted Watts’ statements, saying that daily press releases go out to inform the public of the crime situation.

However, Watts rejected that response and said the communication was insufficient.- REAL NEWS

