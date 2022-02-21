Watt responds to claims that he is bullying Asot Michael In Parliament

21″ February, 2022

The Editor

Antiguanewsroom.com

Dear Editor,

RESPONDS TO MP ASOT MICHAEL

Permit me to respond to a letter appearing on your news site under the title, “Speaker invokes rarely used standing order against MP Asot Michael”. The letter is clearly written by one of MP Michael’s paid minions, on his behalf.

In any event, the writer is not only a liar, but shows himself or herself, to be ignorant of the Standing Orders of the House and of Parliamentary Procedure. The letter also levels accusations against the Speaker of using the Speaker’s Chair to spread hate and wage his personal vendettas” without offering any evidence to support this blatant lie.

My reason for responding is to nail the writer’s lies, and inform right-thinking members of the public as to the truth and facts. In so doing I will resist the temptation to respond to those faceless, nameless

Facebook fools, who commented on the letter, as I have no inclination to engage with persons of questionable intellect.

The facts are as follows. For several DEBATES (my emphasis as it is a DEBATE, not a speech reading session), I have observed that a small minority of the Members have taken to reading their

presentations both during the Budget Debate, and when debating Bills. Standing Order 39 (10) of theStanding Orders strictly forbids the reading of speeches. Indeed, the Standing Order uses the word, “shall not”, which indicates that the Standing Order is mandatory.

On the second day of the Budget Debate, the Member for St. John’s Rural North, was seen to read his

entire speech. I did not interrupt him because up to that moment I had not enforced the rule and it

would have been unfair to do so without a warning to the member. At the end of the Honourable

Member’s presentation, I informed the House that it was my intention to begin to enforce Standing

Order 39 (10), against the reading of speeches. It is to be noted that MP Michael was present when this

statement was made. While I have never prevented the member from reading his speech, I have always

been irked at the practice. Mr. Michael, as a member of the House for several terms, ought to know that

he was in violation of the Standing Order. I am also reliably informed that former Speaker D. Gisele

Isaac, asked him to refrain from doing so on more than one occasion.

The writer, in support of his/her dishonest opinion, goes on to state that “a few days ago he saw the

Lands Minister Maria Browne reading her speech”. This is a barefaced lie as the Member for Rural East

debated the bill and only referred to facts and figures to support her presentation. This is absolutely

permissible under the Standing Order.

He claims that “Foreign Affairs Minister Chet Greene read a substantial part of his debate”.

In fact, The Member for St. Paul always seeks permission to read certain parts of his presentation, which includes much information and data, which is too much to keep in his head. Before and after that he debates the

Bill

The writer then makes the most idiotic and astounding statement, “that the three-hour budget

statement itself was read from a teleprompter. Not a word from Speaker Watt”. It is unbelievable that

this writer does not understand that the Throne Speech and the Budget Speech, are read by the Governor General and the Minister of Finance, respectively; THEN debated. Any school child knows that this statement is embarrassingly dumb, it is therefore no wonder that the writer is unwilling to identify himself/herself.

As to the writer’s accusations of hassling and bullying MP Michael, and “acting out of a personal dislike for the duly elected member of the House” (and which sounds suspiciously as coming from MP Michael, in his usual whining and playing the victim role), liking or disliking MP Michael has nothing to do with my duties as Speaker. The writer is at liberty to like, love, fawn over and brown-nose to his/her heart’s

content.

My duty is to ensure that he familiarizes himself with the Standing Orders, follows them and conform to rulings by the Speaker. If the writer is angling for an invitation to sip Grey Goose at Side Hill, am not.

For the writer’s information, my performance as Speaker is to be judged by the members of the House,

who elected me as Speaker. If the House was not satisfied with my performance, I would not have been

elected for a second term. I am also heartened by the scores of persons who either call, message nor meet me, and offer congratulations on my performance in the Chair.

I am grateful for the support of the public and I will continue to serve my country as I have done for the greater part of my life.

Sir Gerald Watt KCN Qc

Speaker of the House of Representatives.

