Water Distribution Schedule: Sunday, July 31

Between 4:00 am to 12:00 pm• Old Parham Road from ARG to Paint Plus• Sutherlands• Skerritt’s Pasture• St.Johnston Village• Cassada Gardens #1,2,3• Carnival Gardens• Factory Road (Sir Sydney Walling hwy) from Potters Main to St. John’s Fire station

Between 4:00 am to 1:00 pm• Pigotts• Paynters east and west• Fitches Creek• Paynters Housing Project• Lightfoot east & west• Gunthorpes• Factory Road (Sir Sydney Walling hwy) from Sugar Factory to Potters main road• Potters east & west• Potters main road & Factory Road junction to All Saints Road and Herberts junction including the area with the Transport Board

Between 4:00 am to 2:00 pm• Five Islands• Yeptons• Galley Bay Hotel• Montrula• All Saints west• Matthews Road• Swetes• Follys Development• John Hughes• Folly Hill• Wallings

Between 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm• Point• Villa• Yorks east areas north of AS Brydens• Fort Road• Friars Hill Road from the Brysons Building to Government House• Lower Gambles• Fort James• Upper Fort road• Dry Hill• Runaway beach to Sandals Resorts• Dickenson Bay St.

Between 6:30 pm to 3:00 am• Cedar Grove• Crosbies to Blue Waters Entrance• Royal Gardens• Hodges Bay to AUAGray Hill Reservoir – All-day service• Gray Hill areas south of the reservoir• Nut Grove Hill and the southern side of the villageCoolidge Booster Station – Automatic Servicing• New Winthorpes• Powells• Barnes Hill• Judges Hill

Filtration Plant – Automatic Servicing• Coolidge• Duchman’s Bay• Liat Cargo shed• Shell Beach

Pigeon Point Plant – Automatic Servicing• English Harbour and surroundings:• Hospital Hill• Cobbs Cross behind the Primary School• Nelsons Dockyard• Shirley’s Heights• Piccadilly main road and surrounding areas up to St.James Club• Falmouth and surrounding areas up to Horsford Hill

Ffryes Plant – Automatic ServicingOld Road to Brownes Avenue, including:• Golden Grove• Golden Grove Ext. to Golden Grove Service Station• Creekside• Bathlodge• Bendals Road• Whenners Road• Desouza Road• Tindale Road• Kentish Road to Baxter St.

Automatic ServicingWhat does this mean? The plants/stations operate with many safety mechanisms one being that the tank height must be at an appropriate level for the pumps to distribute water. If the tank levels dip below extraction level the pumps will temporarily stop, allowing the tank to replenish to a suitable level to resume distribution. Communities on lower levels may not be affected during this process once water is still present in the lines. This process is automatic and monitored by technicians daily.

Low PressureCustomers may experience low pressure or no water during scheduled periods based on their topography or during peak hours.For further information and updates please call us at 211

