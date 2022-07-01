WARNING: This letter contains graphic sexual content. I was accused of rape – Part 2

DEAR EDITOR:

Wait, wait. People can’t read? Or do they just see what they want? CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

Where in Part 1 did I mention anything about sex with a minor? Reading some of the comments I’m like, people make comments to get likes.

The letter gave an example of a case between a mature man and a female, where the male was charged with sex with a minor but the police never checked the birth certificate to see how old the young lady was at the time the situation happened.

Now the lawyer, Francis ( RIP), asked what the age of the said victim was, then provided the birth certificate. Case dismissed! But wait, how the young lady wasn’t charged with prostitution? You could clearly hear in the recording she said $400 for the sex.

Now on to the meat of the matter. Men are victims of rape too, but how does a male report it?

For example, I was working at a hotel when I was fresh out of school. The lord blessed me with a good size love muscle, which caused an outprint when I wear certain pants (I’m a male for the readers who may be wondering).

Two mature female maids rub their hands across my crotch, which the first time I pushed their hands away, the second time I pushed their hands away and this time I reported it. My supervisor, who is a female, replied: “Wah, u ah wan anti man?”

I have never felt so useless. Fast forward two days. I was sent to a room to deliver two wine bottles for an arrival room. While walking out the room one of the two maids asked me to help her clean the ceiling fan. Not more than three minutes later the other maid walked in and closed the door.

I was sweating like people in vyce. Mark you, the maids were light heavy set. I jumped off the lil step ladder and tried to make an exit but was held back by the maids. At the time I didn’t weigh more than 100 pounds. They put me on the bed. One laid sideways across the top half of my body while the other took off my shoes, pants and boxers, then proceeded to give me head (blow job / sucked the love muscle). They swapped places then proceeded to copulate. Meanwhile, I am begging them to stop. They were like “u enjoying it cause ur tone hard lakka life.” One of them placed their hand towel in my mouth.

Fast forward to my dad (who doesn’t live with me) picking me up from the drop of point for the staff bus. I told him what happened and he replied “u nah get rape u just get likkle old wife, no go piper n get worm oil.”

Later that day, a friend (who just came out of police training) passed and linked me. I explained the situation. His reply was “boss, dem man nah go tech ur situation serious, but if you were a female u done know they would believe.”

Now back to work, The supervisor asked me to take towels to the same maids, which I told her I wasn’t going to, to which she said “u fraid likkle feel up feel up? If you don’t take them I will report you to management for insubordination!”

That was my last day working there, It still haunts me to this day, not because I may have worm, but now if am having sex and the female be like being loud or saying no, no, yes, yes. I just stop and put on my clothes. I always get this question. Why you stopped, you nah see how me wet or I was just about to cum.”

It actually brings back the traumatizing ordeal I went through, so it’s hard for me to keep a relationship.

Now to the accusation of rape. Stay tuned for Part 3. (I am a getting everything off my chest)

Part 2 was just a backstory

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP