WANTED BULLETIN: 5 Haitians wanted by Immigration Department in Antigua

The Antigua and Barbuda Immigration Department has issued wanted bulletins for five Haitian nationals who remain at large after escaping from the Immigration Department’s Detention Centre.

They had been awaiting deportation on Saturday after presenting fraudulent documents upon arrival at VC Bird International Airport on Thursday night.

They are 21 year old Sami Roodly Loisueu, who is fair in complexion, approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height, slimly built, and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

28-year-old Frannyel Manuel who is fair in complexion, approximately 5 feet 4 inches in height, slimly built, and weighing approximately 150 lbs;

25 year old Andrecin Pruneau, who is also fair in complexion, approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height, slimly built, and weighing approximately 150 lbs;

28-year-old Angener Rinjour who is also fair in complexion, approximately 5 ft. 9 inches in height, slimly built, and weighing approximately 140 lbs and the lone female, 19 year old Fabine Fleurant also fair in complexion, approximately 5 ft. 5 inches in height, slimly built, and weighing approximately 130 lbs.

The Immigration Department which is carrying out an investigation into the matter, is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the five Haitians.

If you have seen any of the five or know where they are, please contact the Immigration Enforcement Unit at 464-3245 or 464-3141 or nearest Police Station.

Members of the public are also being warned against assisting or harbouring the escapees. (STATEMEDIA)

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP