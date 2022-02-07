Walsh tipped to act as Director of Public Prosecutions

Walsh

Chief Magistrate, Joanne Walsh is set to become the new Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP. This comes after a dramatic turn of events last week. DPP Anthony Armstrong was found “guilty of professional misconduct” by his native Jamaica Disciplinary Committee- General Legal Council.

After the guilty verdict became public knowledge across the region and in Antigua and Barbuda, Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin disclosed he would proceed on special leave.

Earlier, Prime Minister Browne stated that the office of the DPP should be above reproach.

Armstrong’s special leave will last for three months in the first instance as he intends to appeal the verdict. PM Browne indicated that should his appeal fail, he will be dismissed.

A usually reliable source told BNN that Walsh will assume her new responsibilities from this week once all processes at the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) are finalized.

The source stated that she is likely to begin work as DPP as early as today (Monday).

