Voucher distribution surpasses twenty thousand as SUGP enters final week

More than 20,000 vouchers have been distributed under the School Uniform Grant Programme as it entered its final week on Monday.

Organizers say the total number of vouchers will be calculated and made public after the government initiative comes to an end on Friday 2nd September, 2022.

It will be the culmination of another successful year of voucher distribution for the programme that began on 4th July, 2022, where each beneficiary receives a pair of regular school uniform.

Supervisor of the SUGP, Tanesha Mc.Kenzie-James, is encouraging those who intend to, but have not yet done so, to access the programme before time runs out.

“We are expecting the remaining parents who have not yet come to make application for their vouchers to come in. We have a number of school orientations that’s going on, we’ve seen a number of parents last week who would have come to make applications.

“So we are reminding parents that this is our final week and we will be there from 9 AM until 4PM Monday to Thursday and 9 AM to 12 noon on Friday, 2nd September.”

Parents joining the programme in the remaining days will be required to present a government issued photo identification card, a birth certificate or any other form of identification for the child, along with an acceptance letter or third-term report of the new registrant.

For returning beneficiaries, the third-term report must be presented along with a form of identification for the parent or guardian.

The School Uniform Grant Programme is one of the largest social programmes of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

