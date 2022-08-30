Virgin Atlantic Returns As Sponsor

English Harbour Antigua Rum race day,prizegiving

Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) is pleased to announce that it has again secured a sponsorship agreement with Virgin Atlantic for commitment as the Official Transatlantic Airline of the 2023 event.

The contract renewal will mark the 5th year of partnership with the must-do Caribbean event which will take place April 29 – May 5, 2023 and ensure that as many sailors as possible can be part of the festivities.Hannah Swift, Caribbean Commercial Manager, Virgin Atlantic said, “Our support of ASW stems from our company’s passion for travel to support an active lifestyle. We want to stay true to our mission of bringing people together through the power of sport, and what better way to do that than sponsor the must do Caribbean sailing event. We want to continue supporting its growth by getting more attendees to the region.”

Antigua Sailing Week brings together participants from more than 25 nations around the world for the opportunity to race or chase in the Caribbean sea, under superb trade winds, in stellar conditions and to celebrate island style.

Virgin Atlantic’s weekly flight schedule currently features flights into and out of Antigua on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In April 2023 the schedule will be Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays which means there are perfectly timed flights for participants who want to race in the optional Round Antigua Race on Saturday 29th April and for all sailors who plan to race in Antigua Sailing Week starting on Sunday 30th April. Spectators planning to travel to Antigua to be here for the week long celebration of yacht racing will find the schedules to their liking and flights will be available for those wanting to fly out the day after the final prize giving on Friday 5th May.As part of the sponsorship Virgin Atlantic will be offering preferred rates to all sailors and their supporters travelling to Antigua to be part of Antigua Sailing Week. To find out how to claim the discount please visit www.sailingweek.com.

Rana-Jamila Lewis, Event & Marketing manager of ASW said: “Virgin Atlantic is considered a key travel partner for the destination of Antigua & Barbuda continuously providing the UK market with reliable airlift and high-quality service. We want to thank the Virgin family for its support of our event and the sport of sailing in particular.”

She added that she was pleased with the renewal with Virgin Atlantic for the additional year. “The timing of the renewal of the partnership was ideal, as it assisted us with being able to plan our overseas marketing efforts in some of their service destinations – namely UK, France & Germany. And with entries to the 2023 regatta now open, its a good time to start confirming any required travel secure your seats at the best rates.”

