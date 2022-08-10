Villa man faces fine or six-month jail term for larceny of clothing valued at $45

A Villa man was fined and a restitution order was made for goods stolen from a clothing store on New Street.

Anderson Herbert was arrested and charged on Monday, August 8, for the larceny of a black two-piece set valued at $45 and for receiving the same items, which are the property of Lena’s Clothing Store.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St. John’s Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the larceny charge. However, Herbert denied the receiving offence, which the Police withdrew and offered no evidence against him on that count.

Herbert, 22, who is reportedly unemployed, was fined $250, which he has to pay in two weeks, by August 28, or serve six months in prison in default.

The Villa man told the Court that he had been in the store with a female companion who, he alleges, pushed the outfit in a knapsack he was carrying. However, he would not reveal the identity of the girl.

The Police say the business owner telephoned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and reported the matter.

The owner also handed over to the Police an army-green backpack that was taken from Herbert, and which contained several other pieces of clothing and toiletries. REAL NEWS

