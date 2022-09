Winds picked up in Antigua and Barbuda as Tropical Storm Fiona impacted the Caribbean region on Friday, September 16.

This footage was captured by Twitter user @BrandiFrmHarlem, who said they recorded it from St John’s on Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain and sustained winds of up to 74 mph would hit Caribbean islands from Friday afternoon throughout the weekend, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @BrandiFrmHarlem via Storyful

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP