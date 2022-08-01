VIDEO: Man stabbed twice during J’ouvert

A man was stabbed twice during J’overt celebrations on Monday morning.

Police are in search of the perpetrators. Part of the incident was captured on camera. It showed the man bleeding on both side of his body.

Persons in the crowd assisted the man before the ambulance arrived.

It is said to have resulted from an altercation as the band made its way through the streets on Saint John’s.

The man has been hospitalised in serious condition.

This video captured the moment EMS transported him to the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP