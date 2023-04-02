Abandoned House Destroyed By Fire In Cassada Gardens

The Fire Department is now investigating the cause of a fire which destroyed an abandoned concrete house in Cassada Gardens Saturday evening.

Two fire units responded to the call shortly after 7pm; they arrived on the scene to find the 25×20-foot structure engulfed in flames.

It was reportedly frequented by vagrants. (STATE MEDIA)

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages.Contact us at [email protected]