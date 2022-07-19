VIDEO: Celebrity says Antigua and Barbuda is the new hot spot for Stem Cell Therapy

Antigua now is one of the best places… Antigua, the Prime Minister over there wants to make that the centre for stem cells” – Tony Robbins

Listen to the end:

Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne says his administration is seeking to position the twin-island state to become a global leader in stem cell therapy.

He says there has been continuing progress in this area as part of the thrust to diversify the country’s economy.

The country received acclaim earlier this year for its stem cell programme from leading American influencer, author and philanthopist Tony Robbins.

Robbins, who said he had initially gone to Panama for the treatment he sought, added that Antigua and Barbuda is now one of the best places in the world for this therapy.

Prime Minister Browne says his administration promised a major focus on this in its economic recovery plan.

Tony Robbins (aka Anthony Robbins) is a successful American businessman, an accomplished author, and a renowned philanthropist. Focusing on a range of personal development topics, he has produced a number of best-selling books and forged a reputation as a leader in his field. Widely known for his infomercials and self-help books, he has been advising other business leaders for close to 40 years.

Through his various training programs, Robbins has made a tremendous impact worldwide, with a presence in over 100 countries. Credited with developing one of the best personal and professional development programs available, his seminars have been delivered to millions of people over the years.

The New York Times describes Tony Robbins as the “high priest of human potential.” And this very well may just be true as he has managed to acquire for himself quite the following among who includes very important figures across the world such as Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev, Margaret Thatcher, Mother Teresa and three U.S. presidents, and CEOs and Olympic athletes. Millions of individuals from all over the world regularly consult with him for his guidance.

Tony Robbins’ original name was Anthony Mahavoric, born in California on February 29, 1960. He would go on to take the name Robbins after his mother remarried a semi-professional baseball player, Jim Robbins, who adopted Anthony at the age of 12.

When his adopted father left the family a few years later, Robbins’ mother, reeling from the loss, began a period of alcohol and drug abuse. Tony Robbins seemed to try and fill in for his father’s missing presence throughout his youth, providing for his two younger siblings however he could. Growing up in California, he succeeded in school despite his tumultuous home life. At school, Robbins served as Class President in his senior year; however, he recounts an argument where his mother forced him to leave the house at knifepoint, after which he never came back. Robbins instead started working as a janitor, and did not attend college.

His career began in his work promoting seminars for Jim Rohn. Lacking any formal education in psychology, he started his own coaching practice. Training with John Grinder, the co-founder of Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), Robbins began teaching NLP and Ericksonian hypnosis. By the early 80s, Robbins had learned firewalking and started to incorporate this within his seminars. His use of extreme methods such as skydiving, walking on fire and breaking boards is credited with helping his first participants address and overcome some of their deepest fears.

Using books and infomercials, he promoted his coaching services. His very first infomercial launched in the late 80s. Often featuring well-known celebrities, his infomercials captured the attention of around 100 million viewers across America by the early 90s.

In 1997, Tony Robbins began appearing across a variety of channels, including the Leadership Academy seminar, speaking on the circuit sponsored by Learning Annex and the 2006 TED conference. By Spring 2016, his talk ranked #7 on the list of the most viewed TED talks.

The Robbins-Madanes Center for Strategic Intervention is a cause that is close to Robbin’s heart. Focusing on psychology at both an individual and organizational level, the Center works to assist individuals overcome a variety of issues. In addition, Robbins has other interests that stretch beyond psychology. In 2014, he started acquiring the rights to open a soccer franchise in California along with a group of other investors, which is slated to begin competing in 2017.

Tony Robbins has always sought to make a huge impact on the world, and through his strategic partnerships and serving as a dissident voice across the financial sector, he is undoubtedly achieving this.

One of his companies generates fee comparisons so business owners and investors can easily see the fees they’re being charged. Also, Robbins’ team has created guaranteed income options for individuals that are close to retiring. He serves as a primary advocate for another service that provides an online analysis of a user’s investments, and at no cost, connects the user to an appropriate fiduciary advisor. Robbins also founded a company that allows small businesses owners to outsource CFO responsibilities.

In addition to his work in the business realm, Robbins has continued to give back. He has launched programs in many schools, prisons, and NGOs worldwide. One cause he has actively been involved in is the fight against waterborne diseases, the primary cause of childhood death in India. In 2014, Robbins even gave the profits of one of his books, along with a personal donation, to Feeding America, which provides food to needy people within the United States.

Unlimited Power, a book Robbins published in the late 80s, tackles issues about personal health, pushing past fear, communicating efficiently and having robust and genuine relationships. By implementing neuro-linguistic programming, Robbins claims that being successful at “almost anything,” is within one’s reach.

Following the publication of his first book, Robbins undoubtedly had a desire for more. He went on to publish Awaken the Giant Within in the early 90s, which focused on how to control one’s destiny, whether in regards to personal relationships, fitness or finances. His next book, Giant Steps provided a series of ideas and action steps set out as a daily reader format.

In 2014, Robbins launched Money: Master the Game, reaching a coveted top spot on one of the New York Times’ Bestseller Lists. Containing interviews with more than 50 renowned financial experts, it sold an impressive one million copies in only a year.

As Chair of a company representing over a number of privately owned businesses, Robbins has joined the ranks of many “top” lists by Accenture, Harvard Business Press, American Express, Fortune and other renowned sources. He has been heralded the “CEO Whisperer,” by Fortune Magazine and “One of the Most Powerful People in Global Finance” by Worth Magazine.

