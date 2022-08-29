VIDEO: Awareness campaign on the significant and transformational changes to the Government’s social protection system

Hon. Dean Jonas

The Ministry of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy, with support from UNICEF, launched an awareness campaign to educate the public on the significant and transformational changes to the Government’s social protection system, and the move from the Poor Relief Act of 1961 to the Social Protection Act of 2020.

Episode 1 of the 5-part capacity-building video series which breaks down the changes accompanying the shift to the new Social Protection Act, and highlights the benefits that will be derived by vulnerable groups and citizens.

