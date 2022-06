MP E.P. Chet Greene: I extend condolences to Yvonne, Namba, Valerie, St. Elma and the rest of the family and friends on the tragic and untimely passing of Zaire [Charles] earlier this morning.

Hon. E.P. Chet Greene MP

St. Paul’s Constituency

