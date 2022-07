A Grenadian man Treverson Roberts has beenjailed in the United States for 10 years, without thepossibility of parole.

Man who raped 5-year-old boy jailed for 10 years.Roberts pleased guilty in a US Court on charges of committing a sex crime in a foreign Country.

Roberts sexually molested a Grenadian boy in 2019.

The child was five years old then. A Magistrate in Grenada ordered him to pay a fine and he was free to leave the Country.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP