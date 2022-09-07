URGENT NOTICE: Slow moving traffic

Urgent NOTICE ​​

Date: Sep 7th 2022

Ongoing works associated with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda National Street Lighting Project will result in slow moving traffic as well as single lane traffic a section of Sir George Walter Highway (SSWH) for two days. Details of the traffic interventions are as follow:

Road users are urged to plan their route to ensure they arrive at the destination on time as ongoing road work could cause traffic delays.

North bound Lane Closure on Sir George Walter Highway (SGWH) -Ongoing.

Date: Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 September, 2022.

Time: 8:00am to 4:00pm daily.

The northbound lane on a section of Sir George Walter Highway (SSWH) will be closed for the duration of two (2) days on Wednesday 7th September and Thursday 8th September 2022. This lane closure will facilitate work associated with the national street lighting project now underway by the Antigua Public Utilities Authority.

Location of Ln closure: between CPR Equipment Services Ltd and Powells Main Road junction.

Road users are advised to proceed with caution when traveling in the work zones.

For additional inform please contact the PIMU via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-778

