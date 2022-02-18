UPP’s Promise of a ‘Living Wage’ Gains Traction, Prodding Labour Minister to Call Committee Meeting

The United Progressive Party (UPP) is taking credit for prodding the Gaston Browne Administration into action on the vexing issue of the minimum wage.

The Party is reliably informed that Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, the Minister of Labour and Attorney General, has finally moved to convene a meeting of the National Minimum Wage Advisory Committee next Friday, February 25.

UPP Political Leader Harold Lovell has been making the point that the National Minimum Wage needs to be reviewed, with the objective of increasing earnings to a “National Living Wage.”

Accordingly, the UPP promised that, upon assuming office, it would embark on the long-overdue assessment and, with the employer-organisations and unions, arrive at a fair and viable “living wage.”

This, Lovell has said, is the right thing to do, given the significant increase in the cost of living and, in particular, in food prices, which is driving poor families into deeper poverty and challenging the middle class.

Lovell notes that the last review of wages was undertaken by the UPP in 2013, but that it took the Browne Administration two years to implement the Committee’s recommendations.

At present, he says, the minimum wage stands at $8.20 an hour, which he declares is “simply not acceptable in 2022.”

Lovell is gratified to see that his “points have finally penetrated the indifference of the Labour Minister and Gaston Browne,” and says the UPP looks forward to speedy results.

“We are the ‘People First’ Party,” Lovell says. “And if it means that we are the ones who have to feed this Government with ideas that redound to the people’s benefit, so let it be.

“It goes to prove, without a doubt, that the UPP is the right choice.”

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.