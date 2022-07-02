UPP’s plan will only yield temporary benefits

In relation to your article: The UPP Will Remove Customs Duties On Certain Essential Food Items as a Cost of Living Adjustment Measure

This is a cheap shot. The benefits will only be temporary, and it will reduce your Government's cashflows to give you a bad start. The same thing was done when the ABST was introduced: you were the Finance Minister and you reduced the tax on a lot of items: that had the effect of reducing prices of certain items, but also resulted in reduced profit margins on price controlled goods.

This was exactly the cause why Bryson’s Food Emporium (Food City) quickly went bankrupt and out of business; this was exactly what happened to Bargain Centre Supermarket. A lot of businesses went bankrupt and closed down when you were the Finance Minister, and a lot of workers in the Private Sector lost their jobs. You are always trying to help, but end up making life harder for most people.

By the way, how would your Government finance such a plan. Because the taxes your Government should receive to pay salaries and run the country you are going to give it away, make the country bankrupt and then run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Cap in Hand; they will lend you some money, but the conditionalities will be harsh and the people will suffer. I am not your enemy, Sir.

On the contrary, I really like you. But, you are always presenting some ‘bullshit’ to the people. Why do you think you are an expert on finance when you are not. To become a Finance Minister, or even a Prime Minister, you need to be properly qualified for the post: You need to have studied and have some experience in Economics, Statistics (at Degree Level) and be conversant with figures – so, some experience in dealing with figures will be very useful. Therefore, you should have been good at Mathematics or Accounting in School. I suspect that you were a bad Math student.

Since you are a former follower of the late Tim Hector, why on earth can’t you come up with an inspiring radical plan to transform our economy, such as nationalization of the hotel sector; pay the workers in United States currency or a bigger Antigua and Barbuda Dollar? Why can’t you mimic the American economy? why can’t you end the exploitation of our workers by foreign expatriate investors? Your biggest problem is that you believe that Harold Lovell will be the best leader of Antigua and Barbuda: but, that is far from the truth. Your biggest problem is that you don’t know your own limitations and you don’t listen to good advice from others. Our country needs a leader who can take it forward, not backward. You are not that person, Sir.

You are also a politician who doesn't know when your time is up, and when you should quit the seen. You keep hanging on, repeating your failures, and becoming an embarrassment to yourself. Great politicians don't exhibit that trait, only losers. Please do the right thing and quit the scene.

