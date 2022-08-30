UPP Small Businesses Pull-Up Ventures Into the Community of All Saints West

On Saturday 3rd September, the United Progressive Party (UPP) will spotlight and support small businesses throughout the constituency of All Saints West as part of the ongoing “Small Business Pull-Up Series.” A convoy of supporters will gather at the UPP’s Constituency Branch Office along Sea View Farm Main Road at noon. The adjacent food spot that features some of the best local delicacies and talented chefs on island, will be the first stop on the tour.

The caravan will make stops throughout Sea View Farm, Freemans Village, All Saints Village and end in Buckleys Village. The group will patronize chefs, artisans, farmers and other vendors to help spark business activity in the community.

“Many big businesses today started small. The UPP believes in the dreams of our small businesses, but many of them are struggling in a tough economy. We want to inspire them to be more innovative in meeting the needs of their customers and to find creative ways to expand their markets,” said Anthony Smith Jr., UPP Candidate for All Saints West.

The UPP believes that money spent in the community, not only empowers small businesses, but the entire community benefits. All Saints West Is the third constituency to be featured in the “Small Business Pull-Up” effort, which started in All Saints East and St. Luke and then went to St. George. The initiative is designed to spotlight community businesses and generate new customers and well needed economic activity. It also provides an opportunity for the UPP team to engage vendors and patrons one-on-one to share the Party’s plans and policies for support small businesses.

To join the caravan anywhere along the route, or to get further information, please contact Anthony Smith Jr. Tel: 764-8386.