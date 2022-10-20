UPP ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ Will Spotlight Establishments in St Mary’s South Inbox

UPP Candidate for St. Mary’s South, Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon is extremely excited to welcome the ‘Small Business Pull-up’ to his community on Saturday October 22nd.

Every Saturday, an organized group of United Progressive Party (UPP) supporters come together to patronize eateries, bars, convenience stores and other enterprises in various communities throughout Antigua and Barbuda. Since late August, this ongoing initiative has been supporting small businesses by highlighting the important role that they play in driving the economy and preserving the culture, connections and pride in the community.

Leading the 9th installment of this weekly gathering, Simon, an entrepreneur and well known community organizer, will lead a convoy of supporters from Urlings, through Johnson’s Point, Darkwood Beach and end in Bolans. Equipped with a mobile sound system, supporters will stop at a number of eateries, rum shops and other unique small businesses along the route, generating significant revenues and visibility on the ground and on social media.

“We are proud to welcome patrons to experience the unique hospitality that we offer in St. Mary’s South and to do our part to highlight and support our small business owners. Unfortunately, many are struggling in a difficult economy and I know that they will welcome the additional sales and exposure,” said Simon.

The ‘Small Business Pull-up’ continues to garner popularity as a fun entertainment activity as the UPP capitalizes on the opportunity to share the Party’s Small Business Agenda for Development and Growth, with patrons and owners of small establishments. The caravan will depart Urlings Primary School at noon and support more than 20 vendors and small businesses throughout the community. For further information, please contact tel: 781-3369.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP