UPP ‘Small Business Pull-Up’ Supports 30 Small Businesses

There was heightened excitement last Saturday as the ‘Small Business Pull-up’ ventured into the constituency of St. John’s Rural South. UPP Candidate for the Constituency, Gladys Potter, led a large convoy of supporters through Ottos, Golden Grove and Nut Grove to patronize 30 small businesses operators on the itinerary. This initiative is part of the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) drive to support small businesses.

“We received a warm welcome from the small business owners and it was a pleasure to showcase my community to our supporters. As proprietor of a small business, I understand the struggles that many small businesses face. Every purchase helps us provide wages for our workers, keep the lights on and put food on the table for our families,” said Gladys Potter.

The UPP team capitalized on the opportunity to share the Party’s plans and policies for the growth and development of small businesses and the community, with patrons and owners of small establishments.

“The UPP recognizes the importance of small businesses to the fabric of the community. This high-energy expedition also allowed patrons to fully experience the diversity and unique culture of this proud community,” said Harold Lovell, Political Leader of the UPP.

This week’s activation of the “Small Business Pull-Up” was the largest and most vibrant since the initiative launched four weeks ago. The tour highlighted some of the best eateries, bars, legendary shops and spanish-owned businesses in the constituency.

