UPP Creates a Buzz to Support Community Small Businesses

The UPP recognizes that small businesses can play a big role in driving the economy and strengthening community spirit. On Saturday 20th August, members of the United Progressive Party (UPP) will show support for small businesses throughout the constituency of All Saints East and Saint Luke.

A convoy of supporters will depart from Mack Pond in All Saints Village at 12:30pm and end in Old Road Village.

They will make stops along the route to patronize chefs, crafters, farmers and other vendors to help spark business activity in the community.

This initiative dubbed the “Small Business Pull-Up” will be staged in different constituencies each week and will highlight the UPP’s vision for small business development. The UPP believes that when more money is spent in the community, not only does this empower small businesses, but the entire community benefits.

Community markets throughout Antigua and Barbuda are on the rise and the money typically circulates within the community, as small businesses rely on neighboring suppliers for goods and services.

They tend to hire employees from within their communities who will purchase goods and services from other local businesses. So money is fueled back into the community, creating a cycle of support that helps local business to thrive.

“We welcome the support of our small businesses and entrepreneurs in All Saints East and Saint Luke. It is time to give small businesses a boost, as they struggle on the path of recovery, growth and economic prosperity. The “small business pull-up” will spotlight community businesses and help generate new customers and well needed economic activity, at a time when many are trying to make ends meet.” said Hon. Jamale Pringle, MP for All Saints East and Saint Luke.

