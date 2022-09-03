UPP candidate subject to ridicule after failing to answer a question about his plans for St. Mary’s South

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said: Cortwright Marshall was replaced by an intellectual lightweight, who has no plans for the St Mary’s South constituency.

Samantha Marshall said:

After the UPP in St Mary’s South has been playing ’In and Out the Window Mayzoo’ with their candidates, it’s unfortunate that the newest one through the window has no plans whatsoever in place for the constituency.

I’ve got a track record on delivery, ongoing projects in motion, and numerous #NextLevel plans to come. Stand with #TeamSam– leadership with plans and leadership with the vision.

