UPP calls on PM Browne, Benjamin, Greene and Rodney to break the silence on Choksi abduction

The Leadership and Executive of the United Progressive Party register their alarm at the dead silence of the Gaston Browne Administration on the Police Report covering the abduction of Mehul Choksi that was submitted since June 2021, almost one year ago.

The Report, which is now in wide circulation, was the basis on which the Government of Dominica recently dropped charges of illegal entry against Mr. Choksi. However, it remains a shocking fact that, up to now, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda has made no statement on this matter of international concern.

We commend the Police team that undertook the comprehensive investigation and compiled the Report; and we note, with great interest, the recommendations contained on page 19, where the officers advise that the probe be widened to Dominica and St. Lucia and include Interpol.

However, it appears that these recommendations have all been ignored, and the Party must ask why.

Why would a responsible Administration choose not to further investigate an incident of international interest when our own Police have concluded that a citizen of this country was abducted and taken to Dominica – and beaten and tortured in the process?

Why would Prime Minister Browne, Minister of National Security Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, and Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene remain silent – even now – when this Report was in their hands since June 2021?

Why have the independent Police – who, virtually every week, appeal for the public’s assistance in solving crime – chosen not to advise the same public that four visitors were able to execute a crime of such magnitude here?

If the citizens and the residents of this country are to repose any confidence in the National Security Minister and the Police, and if visitors are to enjoy any sense of safety in Antigua and Barbuda, then the deafening official silence on this matter must be broken and the record set straight.

To do any less is to confirm the allegations that the Government was, indeed, complicit in these crimes.

