UPP apologizes, confirms ABEC in fact published June Voters List

The Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) is categorically refuting claims made by the United Progressive Party (UPP) that it has failed to publish the Voters' Register for June, as is required by law.

In response, the UPP is apologizing to the Commission for a statement it issued, asking that ABEC explain the delay in publication.

A Party official confirms that the June list has, indeed, been printed and published, and believes the mix-up took place because of a delay in acquiring digital copies of the list.

The Party had issued a press release, published on July 11, captioned “UPP demands explanation for ABEC’s late publication of June’s Voters’ List and calls for more voter education.”

In response, ABEC reports that the Register of Electors for June 2022 was published on June 26, 2022, and it was posted in the places required by the Representation of the People Act by June 27, 2022.

“Copies of the document can be seen at the High Court, Public Library, St. John’s Police Station, the (General) Post Office and other areas within the 17 constituencies, including each Registration Unit,” ABEC says.

In addition, the Commission says the Supplementary List – that is, the list of persons registered between June 1 and 30 – which is required to be published by the 15th of every month – has been published since July 8.

