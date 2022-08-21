Updates on Andre K Simon

20 August 2022

Today is a good day.

He has been on bed rest for the last two weeks, however, we have still seen some positive updates this week.

A wound vac has been placed on the wound. This will speed up the healing process and reduce pressure.

They conducted a swallow test this week. The results from which indicate that he can tolerate swallowing certain blended foods like apple sauce (in very small amounts).

The goal is not to rush this process but to slowly help his body to learn how to do these things. His trach tube has also been called again.

This is good since it means he’s breathing through his mouth and nose.

A big part of Andre’s support team and household has moved to Houston . We believe he’ll appreciate the presence and support of his mom and Beatrice.

This allows for greater involvement in his care. His son has returned to Texas and will attend school here. They say home is where the heart is. We have brought Andre’s home to him.

Thank you Lord for your mercy.

