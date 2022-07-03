UPDATED: Police Probe death of 13-year-old Jaiden Titus of Ottos New Town

Police Probe Death of 13yr Old Boy

Police are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of 13 year old Jaiden Titus of Ottos New Town.

Investigations so far revealed that Jaiden may have come into contact with a concrete wall, which apparently has a faulty energized electrical wire running through it, and connected to an electricity pole.

He was found laying unresponsive on the ground at his home, and was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the Emergency Medical Services.

Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead around 7:20 pm.

Technicians from Antigua Public Utilities Authority also arrived on the scene and disconnected the electricity.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after 6 pm on Friday.

