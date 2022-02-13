Update on Nut Grove Fire where body was found in rubble

Update on Nut Grove Fire

An autopsy conducted on Friday 11th February confirmed that the unidentified body discovered amongst rubble at Nut Grove, died as a result of 100% degree burns.

A Nut Grove family was left homeless when a fire razed three homes around 3:52 am on 10th January, 2022.

Following the fire, a repot was made of a missing 16yr old boy. The charred remains of a human was later discovered among the rubble.

Investigation remains ongoing to positively identify the body.

