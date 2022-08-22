Alfa Nero photo shoot 2. Creator: Pamela Jones

Update on Investigation of the vessel Alfa Nero

St. John’s, Antigua, August 22… Antigua and Barbuda’s Foreign Minister, the Honourable E. Paul “Chet” Greene today issued the following further information on the investigation of the Russian-owned Super Yacht, Alfa Nero.

As promised, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is keeping the public informed, regarding the investigation of the Super-Yacht, Alfa Nero, which commenced on Saturday, 20th August.

The investigation is continuing. It is being conducted by a multi-agency task force of local law enforcement officials and observed by the officers of the US Federal Bureaus of Investigation (FBI), pursuant to a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request made to the Attorney-General of Antigua and Barbuda by the Competent Authority of Government of the United States.

In order not to prejudice the investigation, or the rights of any persons involved, no further information, concerning the investigation will be released at this time. However, the Foreign Ministry will provide further information, as appropriate, consistent with maintaining the integrity of the matter.

