UPDATE on Andre Simon

3rd September 2022

The medical team was able to successfully remove the trach tube this week. He has been breathing completely on his own.

There is a concern that lack of motion will cause tightness of muscles and reduced flexibility.

Our hope is that Andre continues to climb over these hurdles. We ask that you continue to pray for healing.

Sometimes we as the family may not feel strong enough to stand but we thank you for interceding on our behalf through prayer.

For this upcoming week, we continue to press on.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP