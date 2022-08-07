Update on Andre Simon, 6th August 2022

DWAYNE SIMON: Andre’s progress continues to trend upwards. However, there are a few setbacks, which includes a procedure with an ENT specialist and serious challenges with the wound. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

Andre still fights for positive advancements. We ask that you pray for Andre’s resilience through these hurdles as God continues to heal him.

There is a short story that I would like to share. Some of the staff members decided to create a poster (attached below) for Andre and placed it on his window.

Andre knows how to make choices by moving his head so the staff involved him in the design of the poster. He was able to indicate the type of stickers he liked and even the types of motivational phrases. That makes the poster even more special.

When I entered one of his sessions, the staff asked him if he recognized my voice and he responded yes (using his head). They asked if I am his brother and he indicated yes.He is really trying.

Thank you for standing with him.Thank you for kneeling with us.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP