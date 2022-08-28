Update on Andre K Simon

27th August 2022

Thank you for your support and prayers.

Andre’s wound has been slowly healing. The medical team is expecting that the bed rest requirement can be eased from next week.

Andre’s trach tube has been consistently capped (covered for over one week) and he has been tolerating it well. This is good. This means that very soon we might be able to remove the trach tube.

Another area of focus is his neuromuscular reeducation. This means using various techniques to help in retraining the brain and spinal cord in movement.

This takes some time. Currently, he moves his head; we want him to move his entire body. He has the ability to respond to stimuli by moving his body so that is a good sign.

We love you all and appreciate you all.

