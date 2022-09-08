UPDATE: Murder at the Pillar Rock Hotel

POLICE PROBE PILLAR ROCK MURDER

The police are continuing investigations into an alleged murder that took place at the Pillar Rock Hotel sometime late Wednesday night.

It was reported that a man was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The police are also searching for another male, who has gone missing just around the same time of the incident.

The circumstances surrounding both incidents are still unclear.

However, the police are still on the scene conducting further inquiries, and as additional information comes to hand the general public will be kept informed.

