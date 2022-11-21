United States Donates Disaster Supplies To The Regional Security System

The United States of America has donated additional disaster relief supplies to theRegional Security System (RSS), in an event coordinated by the U.S. Embassy inBarbados.

The supplies, which included seven tents, ten environmental control unitsand 300 bed sets, will be used in future disaster relief operations conducted by theRSS across the Caribbean. U.S. Ambassador to Barbados and the EasternCaribbean Linda Taglialatela presented the supplies to Deputy Executive Director ofthe RSS Graham Archer at a handover ceremony at the RSS Headquarters atParagon Base in Christ Church, Barbados.

This donation builds on the longstanding partnership between the United States andthe RSS, not only in the area of disaster relief but in narcotics interdiction, organizedcrime investigations, and rule of law programs.

The United States remains committed to building and supporting regional resilience and is pleased that this donation will enable the RSS to continue its regional missions of natural disaster response.

